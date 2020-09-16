NFL News: 49ers place Richard Sherman on injured reserve

CINCINNATI — The San Francisco 49ers are placing star cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The star defensive back is dealing with a calf strain and will miss at least three weeks. He's not expected to be out much longer than that.

Sherman, 32, played 78 (95 percent) snaps in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, allowing three receptions and finishing with four tackles.

The three-time All-Pro was the one constant in the 49ers secondary. San Francisco could be forced to rely on veteran corners Ahkello Witherspoon and Jason Verrett.

Sherman is just the latest NFL star to be placed on injured reserve and he certainly won't be the last.

With new league rules allowing teams to activate an unlimited number of players off of IR, teams will be more likely to place injured guys on the list.

Anyone that is placed on injured reserve can be activated after a minimum of three weeks on the list.

The Jets placed running back Le'Veon Bell on IR on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. That wouldn't have been the case in the past. Players that are only going to miss a few weeks could still be placed on injured reserve.

The Bengals placed guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on IR on Wednesday. He suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He's only expected to miss three weeks, but the new IR rules allow teams to get more creative with injured players.

