Report: Aaron Rodgers Expected to Make Decision Soon, Multiple Teams in Mix for Packers Star

Will Rodgers be on another team next season?

Aaron Rodgers is expected to tell the Packers his decision about the future "soon" according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. 

The back-to-back NFL MVP could've played his last snap in Green Bay. There are also rumblings that he could retire. 

Russini notes that "multiple teams" have trade offers on the table, should Rodgers ask the Packers for a trade. 

The last thing the Bengals want and/or need is another elite quarterback in the AFC. 

Cincinnati already has to deal with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Adding Rodgers to that mix would make it that much tougher to get back to the Super Bowl. 

The Broncos are expected to make a serious run at Rodgers, should he ask the Packers for a trade. 

Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

By James Rapien
2 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jessie Bates Discusses Future, Hopes to Avoid Franchise Tag

By James Rapien
18 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Bengals, This Time He Has His Eyes on a Cornerback

By James Rapien
19 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft First Look

By James Rapien
23 hours ago
Zac Taylor
News

Bengals Hire Three Assistants, Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022 Season

By James Rapien
Feb 22, 2022
Jordan Palmer, Joe Burrow
News

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message About Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI Loss

By James Rapien
Feb 22, 2022
Jessie Bates
GM Report

The Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Franchise Tag Window Officially Open

By James Rapien
Feb 22, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Hilton Appears to be Recruiting Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle to Bengals

By James Rapien
Feb 21, 2022