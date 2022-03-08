Aaron Rodgers Agrees to Historic Deal With Packers That Will Reset Quarterback Market

The future Hall of Famer will remain in Green Bay.

CINCINNATI — Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract with the Packers according to Ian Rapoport. The contract makes him the highest paid player in NFL history. The deal includes $153 million in guaranteed money.

The back-to-back MVP will be back in Green Bay for the foreseeable future. Rodgers reportedly considered retirement and was intrigued by the possibility of joining the Broncos, but he ultimately decided to return to the Packers.

Meanwhile his new contract will impact Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and the rest of the young quarterbacks hoping to sign long-term deals with their respective teams over the next few years.

Murray and Jackson are extension eligible right now. Burrow and Herbert can sign extensions next offseason.

This also means that Rodgers won't be switching conferences, which matters for a Bengals team that is hoping to contend in the AFC for the next decade following their run to Super Bowl LVI.

