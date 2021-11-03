Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play Against Chiefs

    The star QB is out for at least 10 days.
    Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play on Sunday against the Chiefs according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

    The Packers have won seven straight games. Rodgers is firmly in the MVP conversation. Unfortunately, he won't be able to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 

    Rodgers isn't vaccinated according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. That means he'll be out for at least 10 days. Hopefully he can recover and return to the field in the near future. 

    Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will make his first career start on Sunday. The Packers selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

    Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
