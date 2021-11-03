Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play Against Chiefs
Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play on Sunday against the Chiefs according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The Packers have won seven straight games. Rodgers is firmly in the MVP conversation. Unfortunately, he won't be able to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Rodgers isn't vaccinated according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. That means he'll be out for at least 10 days. Hopefully he can recover and return to the field in the near future.
Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will make his first career start on Sunday. The Packers selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
