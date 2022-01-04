NFL Insider Makes Realistic and Exciting Prediction for the Future of the AFC North
CINCINNATI — The Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 and Joe Burrow's special connection with Ja'Marr Chase is a big reason why.
ESPN's Adam Schefter believes Burrow, Chase and the rest of the Bengals' weapons will impact the Ravens, Steelers and Browns' strategy in the draft and free agency
"They're [the Bengals] gonna be there for a long period of time," Schefter said. "They're not going away in this division at all and I've had people in the division say that when teams in the AFC North are drafting in future years, they're gonna have to draft with the Cincinnati Bengals in mind because they're gonna have to find a way to shut down Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. That's a lot of talent on offense."
Burrow has completed 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.
Chase has 79 receptions for 1,429 yards and 13 scores. He has the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. His 79 catches are a Bengals' rookie record.
It's safe to say Burrow and Chase are just getting started, which could impact the rest of the AFC North for years to come.
