Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions according to multiple reports. 

The 35-year-old with make $1 million this season, plus incentives according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes just two days after Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team.

It's unclear what role the four-time All-Pro will have, but he's just grateful to get another chance.

“They’re giving me an opportunity to play," Peterson told Josina Anderson. "I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better.”

Peterson ran for 898 yards last season, averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,216 rushing yards.

Only Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Peyton (16,726), Frank Gore (15,347) and Barry Sanders (15,269) have ran for more yards. 

Peterson becomes part a backfield that includes 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift. The Lions also have Kerryon Johnson, who they also took in the second-round back in 2018. 

Peterson joins former Bengals running backs coach Kyle Caskey in Detroit, who's entering his second season with the Lions. 

Caskey spent nine years in Cincinnati. First as an offensive quality control coach (2010-2011, then as an assistant offensive line coach (2012-2013). He was promoted to running backs coach in 2014 and held that title until 2018 when his contract ran out. The Bengals opted to move on from Marvin Lewis and most of his coaching staff prior following the 2018 season.

