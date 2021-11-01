Adrian Peterson to Work Out For Titans in Wake of Derrick Henry's Injury
Titans star running back Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Even if he does return, he'll be out for most of the regular season.
Tennessee is bringing in Adrian Peterson for a workout according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The four-time All-Pro played for the Lions last season.
Peterson is the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher and is just 449 yards away from passing Barry Sanders on the list.
Peterson last topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2018. He ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lions last season.
The Titans are expected to take a look at multiple free agents and may even trade for a running back according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
