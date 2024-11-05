All Bengals

AFC North News: Pittsburgh Steelers Trading for New York Jets Receiver Mike Williams

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) after a catch during the third quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) after a catch during the third quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for veteran wide receiver Mike Williams. They're sending a 2025 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in the deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams has a chance to bounce back after falling out of favor with Aaron Rodgers in New York. The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North.

The Bengals play Pittsburgh twice in the final five weeks of the season (Weeks 13, 18).

