AFC North News: Pittsburgh Steelers Trading for New York Jets Receiver Mike Williams
CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for veteran wide receiver Mike Williams. They're sending a 2025 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in the deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Williams has a chance to bounce back after falling out of favor with Aaron Rodgers in New York. The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North.
The Bengals play Pittsburgh twice in the final five weeks of the season (Weeks 13, 18).
