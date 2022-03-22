Will the former No. 1 overall pick join a division rival?

CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield won't be in Cleveland next season, but could he stay in the AFC North?

The former No. 1 overall pick is on the trade block and the Browns are hoping to land a quality future asset in a deal, but they don't have many takers according to Mary K. Cabot of Cleveland.com.

If the Browns decided to cut Mayfield, she believes Pittsburgh would jump at the chance to sign him.

"The Steelers will pounce on Baker Mayfield if he becomes available," Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. "If they cut him and he's just out there as a street free agent, they would take him in a minute and I'm sure a lot of people would."

Mayfield had his ups and downs with the Browns, but he's 6-1 in matchups with the Bengals and 3-0 against Joe Burrow. The Steelers would make a ton of sense for him if he does hit the free agent market.

Pittsburgh is in a division with Burrow, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson. Those three quarterbacks are capable of winning the MVP in any given season. It would make sense for the Steelers to be interested in Mayfield if he were a free agent.

The Browns are hoping to trade Mayfield after exercising his fifth-year option. He's set to make $18.9 million in 2022. It'll be interesting to see how Cleveland handles this situation with Deshaun Watson in town, especially since they don't appear to have many potential suitors for Mayfield.

