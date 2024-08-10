AFC North Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers Still Hoping to Trade for Brandon Aiyuk
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are preparing for their preseason opener on Saturday night, meanwhile their division rivals are hoping to land a star wide receiver.
Brandon Aiyuk's future is still up in the air and Pittsburgh remains the favorite to land him if he is traded according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Now it seems the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely destination," Rapoport said on Saturday. "They made a strong trade offer and they have made a strong contract offer to Brandon Aiyuk, but I only say most likely destination if he goes anywhere, because over the course of the last 24 to 48 hours, the 49ers have taken maybe a little but of a different approach than they had over the previous several weeks.
"They met with Brandon Aiyuk. They re-engaged on contract talks to try and keep him home."
It's still unclear of Aiyuk is going to play for the 49ers on a new deal or get traded, but if he's dealt, the Steelers appear to be in the pole position to land the 26-year-old wide receiver.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast