A.J. Green, Bengals unable to reach long-term deal before deadline

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were unable to agree to a long-term deal with A.J. Green before Wednesday's 4 p.m deadline, which means the star wide receiver will play on the franchise tag this season.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will make $17.9 million in 2020.

Agreeing to a long-term deal with Green was always going to be a challenge for the Bengals. The veteran will be 32 at the end of this month and has missed 29 of a possible 64 games over the past four years due to injury.

Green missed all of last season after he hurt his ankle on the first day of training camp. His lengthy injury history and his age were two things that worked against him this offseason.

The Bengals obviously want to keep him around, but they were reluctant to commit to a multi-year deal without seeing him on the field.

The coronavirus pandemic is another major factor. Green is fully healthy, but he's spent the entire offseason in Atlanta.

The Bengals haven't watched him run a route against an NFL defensive back in months. Couple that with the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and it's easy to see why a deal didn't get completed by the deadline.

All 32 NFL teams are bracing for what could be a drastic change in the salary cap due to COVID-19. Cincinnati is projected to have over $80 million in cap space next season, but that could change quickly if fans can't attend games in 2020.

Bengals owner Mike Brown can't ignore what's going on in the world. What happens if the entire season gets cancelled and the Bengals are scheduled to pay big money to a 33-year-old wide receiver that hasn't been on the field in two and a half years?

Green has a chance to prove he's still a dominant wide receiver in 2020. If he does that, then he will probably get a long-term deal in Cincinnati or elsewhere next offseason.

For more on Green, including what this means for his future with the Bengals, go here.