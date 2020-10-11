SI.com
A.J. Green and DJ Reader Suffer Injuries Against Ravens

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Ravens and is doubtful to return. 

The 32-year-old didn't have a catch in the game. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception on Green's lone target. 

Green missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He's appeared in all five games, but hasn't looked like his normal self. He has 14 receptions for 119 yards this season. 

Defensive tackle DJ Reader also suffered a left knee injury in the third quarter. He was carted off the field. He's been declared out.

Reader signed a four-year $53 million contract with the Bengals in the offseason. He's been one of the best defensive players on the team this season. 

We'll update this story with more information. 

