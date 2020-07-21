A.J. Green named a 'mid-round steal' in fantasy football leagues

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green thinks he can still play at an elite level for the next four years.

The soon to be 32-year-old missed all of last season with an ankle injury. The Bengals believe he can bounce back and re-establish himself as one of the premiere wide receivers in the NFL.

They aren't alone.

Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Frankie Taddeo is expecting big things from Green in 2020. Taddeo believes the seven-time Pro Bowler is going to be a mid-round steal in fantasy football leagues this season.

Many fantasy owners have soured on Green, but you should not be one of them," Taddeo wrote." As we know, we haven’t seen Green in between the white lines since 2018 due to injuries. However, since he has his name written in red ink on many owners’ draft boards, we are seeing the former fantasy stud fall into the fifth round or later. With LSU star Joe Burrow now under center and a season-win total projection of 5.5 in Las Vegas, it’s fair to surmise that the Bengals will be behind in many games this upcoming season. Garbage time” is often “glory time” in fantasy football, and my model projects the rookie quarterback leaning on the veteran who has amassed 6,500 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns in just 80 games in the NFL.If Green is healthy, he could easily be the steal of drafts. If Green is healthy, he could easily be the steal of drafts.

Green is one of the more interesting targets in fantasy football this season. He's an elite talent, but his age and injury history could scare plenty of fantasy owners.

If he can be 90 percent of his old self, then he would be a nice surprise in fantasy football leagues this season.

