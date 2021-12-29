NFL Insider Offers Up Huge Praise for Joe Burrow, Compares Him to NFL Legend

Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Insider Says Joe Burrow is the Best Young Quarterback in the NFL

    The 25-year-old is one win away from leading the Bengals to the playoffs.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Is Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the NFL that's 25 years old or younger? 

    Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is leaning that way after Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens. 

    First, he wrote about Burrow's performance. Then, he went on Ryen Russilo's podcast and explained why he'd take Burrow over Justin Herbert, among other young quarterbacks.

    "If you watch the highlights, you take Herbert, if you watch the game, you take Burrow," Breer said. "What Joe Burrow has done in lifting that team up, how he's masked their offensive line issue, how he's been able to win with receivers that are younger than him. Like Tee Higgins is younger than him, Ja'Marr Chase is younger than him, Joe Mixon is right around the same age."

    Burrow ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage (69.9), sixth in yards (4,165), seventh in touchdowns (30) and second in quarterback rating (105.0)

    "I hate to make this comparison ... There's some things about him that remind me of Brady," Breer said. "Just the way he carries himself, the chip he has on his shoulder. The story is obviously a little different. It's a sixth round pick versus a first overall pick, but I just think some of the traits that you see in Burrow really sort of remind me of Brady. The way that he has an ability to affect the people around him reminds me of Brady." 

    Watch the clip below. Listen to the entire conversation here

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

    Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Read More

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Insider Offers Up Huge Praise for Joe Burrow, Compares Him to NFL Legend

    just now
    Germaine Pratt, George Kittle
    News

    Bengals Place Another Starter on COVID List, Veteran Lineman Cleared for Practice

    2 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

    3 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    3 hours ago
    Aug 8, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; John Madden (left) and Jonathan Ogden during the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Players React to the Passing of Legend John Madden

    14 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) dives in for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Continue to Move Up in Power Rankings Following Win Over Ravens

    23 hours ago
    Brian Callahan, Lou Anarumo
    News

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Potential Head Coaching Candidate

    Dec 28, 2021
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Podcast: The Bengals' Path to the Playoffs and Joe Burrow's Recent Play

    Dec 28, 2021