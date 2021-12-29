NFL Insider Offers Up Huge Praise for Joe Burrow, Compares Him to NFL Legend

The 25-year-old is one win away from leading the Bengals to the playoffs.

CINCINNATI — Is Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the NFL that's 25 years old or younger?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is leaning that way after Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens.

First, he wrote about Burrow's performance. Then, he went on Ryen Russilo's podcast and explained why he'd take Burrow over Justin Herbert, among other young quarterbacks.

"If you watch the highlights, you take Herbert, if you watch the game, you take Burrow," Breer said. "What Joe Burrow has done in lifting that team up, how he's masked their offensive line issue, how he's been able to win with receivers that are younger than him. Like Tee Higgins is younger than him, Ja'Marr Chase is younger than him, Joe Mixon is right around the same age."

Burrow ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage (69.9), sixth in yards (4,165), seventh in touchdowns (30) and second in quarterback rating (105.0)

"I hate to make this comparison ... There's some things about him that remind me of Brady," Breer said. "Just the way he carries himself, the chip he has on his shoulder. The story is obviously a little different. It's a sixth round pick versus a first overall pick, but I just think some of the traits that you see in Burrow really sort of remind me of Brady. The way that he has an ability to affect the people around him reminds me of Brady."

Watch the clip below. Listen to the entire conversation here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook