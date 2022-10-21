Alex Cappa Returns to Practice, Plus Injury Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is good to go for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, despite being limited in practice this week with a hip issue.
The 22-year-old won't have any limitations. The same goes for wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee).
Right guard Alex Cappa was back at practice after being out on Thursday due to an illness. He'll play on Sunday.
Linebacker Logan Wilson has been ruled out, but made "progress" according to head coach Zac Taylor. It sounds like there's some optimism about him playing in Week 8 against Cleveland.
The full injury report will be released on Friday afternoon.
