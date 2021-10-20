    • October 20, 2021
    All-22 Review Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Joe Burrow and the Bengals

    Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike "Bengals Sans" Santagata to discuss the Bengals' win over the Lions, including Joe Burrow's play, Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Evans, the defense and more in our All-22 review.

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

