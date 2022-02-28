Podcast: Analyst Believes Bengals Can Upgrade Offensive Line in Midrounds of NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Daniel Jeremiah's comments about the offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft class, plus we talk about Logan Wilson's shoulder surgery and so much more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
