Analyst believes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be NFL's most successful rookie

James Rapien

The Bengals have received plenty of praise for their roster moves this offseason. 

They completely remade their defense and added key pieces on offense, including No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. 

The Bengals believe the star quarterback can inject new life into an organization that has had four straight losing seasons. 

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks is bullish on Burrow. He believes the 23-year-old can be the NFL's most successful rookie.

"For young quarterbacks, it comes down to the three P’s," Brooks said on NFL Network. "It’s play calling, play makers and protection. The play caller, Zac Taylor, has already talked about taking some of LSU’s concepts and some of Joe Burrow’s favorite things that he did at LSU and putting them into the playbook.

"It’s going to allow Joe Burrow to be very comfortable when he’s in the pocket. Then you look at the supporting cast, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon. Jonah Williams coming back upgrades the offensive line. I’m not saying that the Cincinnati Bengals are suddenly going to be contenders. But I’m saying they’re much better than it appears. Joe Burrow is going to hit the ground running.”

Burrow has already spoken with most of his Bengals teammates. He worked out with John Ross before the NFL Draft. 

“He’s someone you can adapt to very easily. I think he’s very adaptable and he gets it," Ross said. "Someone who knows how to talk to people and [can] direct traffic because that’s what you want your quarterback to do. You want your quarterback to direct traffic and make everything make sense. That’s exactly what he does. I can tell that he’s going to be someone that everyone turns to and likes immediately.”

