Brian Billick and David Carr think Joe Burrow may struggle due to unprecedented offseason

CINCINNATI — Expectations are sky-high for Bengals rookie Joe Burrow.

The 23-year-old led LSU to a 15-0 record and a national championship last season. He's expected to turn things around in Cincinnati after being the top pick in April's NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Burrow and the rest of the 2020 rookie class, they haven't had a traditional offseason. Instead of spending time at team facilities, they've had to interact with teammates and coaches virtually.

NFL Network analyst David Carr, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, believes Burrow and the rest of the rookie class could struggle because of the unprecedented offseason.

"I really think it's the young guys that are going to have the most difficult time because they’re not on the field with their guys," Carr said on NFL Total Access. "They haven't had the structure of a practice. Joe (Burrow) hasn't gotten to go out there with this coaching staff and his group and get a practice together that looks like a real NFL practice and then take ownership of that thing. If he's doing any kind of workout, it's kind of just off the cuff at a park and you're trying to make it work. It's going to be extremely difficult for those guys to get enough work in. And that's why it goes back to getting these guys as many reps as you can early on. Those veteran guys will be able to figure it out. They know what they're doing. But the young guys, I'm a little nervous for them that they're not going to be ready to go early on."

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all 32 NFL franchises, but it hurts a young team like the Bengals even more.

Instead of having multiple days of on-field work with head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and the rest of the coaching staff, Burrow has been stuck working out with former high school teammates in Athens.

It's hard to build chemistry with A.J. Green, Tyler, Boyd, John Ross and the rest of the skill players without working with them on the field.

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick also believes this season is going to be tough on the rookie class.

"The young guys are gonna be the ones that suffer," he said. "The older guys — the veteran guys — they're gonna be able to take control. A young guy's gonna be hesitant to do that. Matt Ryan told me as a rookie, as a starter — 'My job is like a child — to be seen and not heard.' Well, that's not gonna work.

"To dictate to the veteran players that you may have on your squad — that's gonna be tough to do for a young player. And to not have actual scrimmages or games against another team, it's gonna be very tough."



Burrow isn't one to make excuses, but there's no doubt that the odds are stacked against him and the Bengals heading into the 2020 season.

"I feel great right now. I'm in the best shape of my life," Burrow said in an appearance on Good Morning America last week. "Everybody around the league is preparing like business as usual, like we're going to be reporting in a couple weeks and getting ready to play."