    • December 7, 2021
    Podcast: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Best Throws in Sunday's Loss to Chargers

    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest injury news, plus look back at Joe Burrow's best throws from Sunday's loss to the Chargers and Ja'Marr Chase talks openly about his midseason slump. Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

