Skip to main content

Analyzing Ticket Prices For Bengals' Week 7 Matchup With Falcons at Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-3 on the season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals return home to take on the Falcons on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. It's their first home game since their Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. 

If you're looking for tickets, SI Tickets is the place to go. They have tickets available throughout Paycor Stadium—from the upper deck, to the front row. 

They range anywhere from $152 to $2,526. The Bengals are favored in the matchup.

Check out all of SI Tickets' available options here

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 024
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengal Bets: Top Wagers as Cincinnati Welcomes the Atlanta Falcons to Paycor Stadium

By Russ Heltman
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) turns downfield after completing a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0056
News

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Others

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line come up to the line of scrimmage for a snap in the first quarter of an NFL Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2173
News

La'el Collins Rips Saints Star Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I Beat His Ass Up'

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) jogs to his spot before a snap in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0326
News

Watch: Bengals Release Video Feature on Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals QB Offers Up Huge Praise For Joe Burrow

By James Rapien
USATSI_19210122
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Running Rough, Despite Win Over Saints

By James Yarcho
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4
News

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 044
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Saints

By James Rapien