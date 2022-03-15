Skip to main content

Andrew Whitworth Announces His Retirement

Andrew Whitworth is retiring. 

The 40-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. 

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Bengals, before playing another five years with the Rams. 

Watch the video he released here. Both the Bengals and Rams congratulated Whitworth. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

F5FFC78F-DE38-44EA-A0E9-BE6168F21CBB
News

Browns Releasing Starting Center JC Tretter

By James Rapien22 minutes ago
Sep 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) blocks against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots center Ted Karras (67) walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Ted Karras Raises Ceiling of Bengals' Offensive Line

By Mike Santagata3 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyzing the Bengals' Options at Tight End With C.J. Uzomah Headed to New York

By James Rapien12 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Alex Cappa Picked Burrow and the Bengals, Despite Brady's Last Ditch Effort to Keep Him

By James Rapien13 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) high fives fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

C.J. Uzomah is Headed to the New York Jets

By James Rapien17 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tries to break free of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Alex Cappa's Contract Terms With Bengals Revealed

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
News

Here's the Latest on La'el Collins' Status With the Dallas Cowboys

By James Rapien18 hours ago