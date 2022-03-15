Andrew Whitworth Announces His Retirement
Andrew Whitworth is retiring.
The 40-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Bengals, before playing another five years with the Rams.
Watch the video he released here. Both the Bengals and Rams congratulated Whitworth.
