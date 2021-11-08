Watch: Andrew Whitworth Impacting the Lives of Many in the Los Angeles Area
CINCINNATI — Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is still held in high regard by Bengals fans after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati.
While the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still playing at a high level, he and his wife Melissa are making a huge impact off the field in the Los Angeles area.
The Whitworth's were featured on The Today Show on Monday morning.
Watch the video below.
