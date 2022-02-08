Andrew Whitworth Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Whitworth spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Bengals.

LOS ANGELES — Rams star left tackle Andrew Whitworth had nothing but praise for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday afternoon.

The future Hall of Famer spent time with the Bengals' signal-caller last December after Burrow underwent knee reconstruction surgery in Los Angeles. Whitworth called Bengals head coach Zac Taylor immediately after spending time with Burrow.

"Man, you got a special one," Whitworth told Taylor. "We all knew from the talent, the ability you had seen him play in college how good he was gonna be, but sitting with him for that full day, I realized, 'Man, this guy is going to be a really, really special quarterback for quite some time.'"

Burrow and Whitworth are both LSU alums, which is another connection they share ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

