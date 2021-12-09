Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Andrew Whitworth is Prepared to Play Beyond This Season

    The former Bengals great plans on returning in 2022.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Former Bengals left tackle and current Rams star Andrew Whitworth is still playing at a high level. 

    The two-time All-Pro turns 40-years-old on Sunday. He'll become the first 40-year-old to start at left tackle in NFL history and he plans on playing beyond this season.

    “To me, the only way that I would retire is there’d have to be a situation where either financially the Rams can’t afford me or there’s just some way where it doesn’t work out for the both of us for me to be back,” Whitworth told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. “So that would really be the only scenario where I would ever really see me retiring.”

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Whitworth has earned an 82.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season, allowing just two sacks in 679 snaps. 

    He is still held in high regard by Bengals fans after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati. He signed with the Rams in 2016. 

    Read Thiry's entire feature on Whitworth here

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

    The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Linebacker Zach Cunningham

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    Read More

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (77) reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Andrew Whitworth is Prepared to Play Beyond This Season

    13 seconds ago
    Ken Anderson, Ja'Marr Chase
    GM Report

    Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Dip in Production

    2 hours ago
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: In-Depth Look at How the Bengals Stack Up Against the 49ers

    4 hours ago
    Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Teams Expect Former Texans LB Zach Cunningham to Get Claimed on Thursday

    12 hours ago
    Hue Jackson
    News

    Hue Jackson Reportedly Close to Landing Head Coaching Job

    14 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hopkins, Riley Reiff, Chidobe Awuzie and Joe Mixon

    18 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    GM Report

    Bengals' Defense Could Get a Boost This Week With Return of Trae Waynes

    20 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Russell Wilson Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause for Three Teams

    22 hours ago