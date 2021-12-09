The former Bengals great plans on returning in 2022.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals left tackle and current Rams star Andrew Whitworth is still playing at a high level.

The two-time All-Pro turns 40-years-old on Sunday. He'll become the first 40-year-old to start at left tackle in NFL history and he plans on playing beyond this season.

“To me, the only way that I would retire is there’d have to be a situation where either financially the Rams can’t afford me or there’s just some way where it doesn’t work out for the both of us for me to be back,” Whitworth told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. “So that would really be the only scenario where I would ever really see me retiring.”

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Whitworth has earned an 82.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season, allowing just two sacks in 679 snaps.

He is still held in high regard by Bengals fans after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati. He signed with the Rams in 2016.

Read Thiry's entire feature on Whitworth here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Linebacker Zach Cunningham

Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders



Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook