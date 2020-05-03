AllBengals
Report: Andy Dalton agrees to one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

It didn't take long for Andy Dalton to find a new team. The former Bengals quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Dalton is from Texas and owns a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 32 year old will be Dak Prescott's backup.

The Bengals released Dalton on Thursday, just one week after drafting quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. 

Cincinnati tried to trade him over the past few months, but they couldn't find a taker. He was scheduled to make $17.7 million this season. 

The three-time Pro Bowler spent nine years in Cincinnati. He posted a 68-50-2 record and helped the Bengals reach the playoffs in each of his first five seasons (2011-2015). 

Dalton is 0-4 in the postseason. He's posted a 55.7 percent completion percentage, has one touchdown pass and six interceptions in four playoff starts. 

Despite his struggles in January, Dalton set multiple regular season records in Cincinnati. 

He's the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). He holds the team’s single-season records for passing yards (4,293 in 2013), touchdown passes (33 in ’13) and passer rating (106.3 in ’15).

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” Bengals president and owner Mike Brown said on Thursday. “This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Bengals in Cincinnati this season. 

