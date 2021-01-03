CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has a chance to cash in on Sunday for the Cowboys.

The 33-year-old is hoping to lead Dallas past New York in their regular season finale. At 6-9, the Cowboys are tied with the Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East.

If Washington loses to Philadelphia and the Cowboys beat the Giants, then they'll make the playoffs and Dalton will receive a $1 million bonus according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys in May.

His contract had plenty of incentives, including one stipulation that states that Dalton will receive $1 million if he plays more than 50% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps and the team makes the playoffs.

Dalton is 4-4 in eight starts this season. One of those wins was a 30-7 victory over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 14.

He's completed 187-of-286 passes (65.4%) for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 91.8 quarterback rating is the highest it's been since 2016.

Dalton will be a free agent again this offseason. He signed with Dallas hoping to rebuild his value and potentially compete for a starting job next season.

A stellar performance on Sunday against the Giants would not only help his bank account, but it could also show teams that he's capable of leading a team to the postseason.

The Cowboys play the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York on Sunday at 1 p.m.

