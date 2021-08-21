Anthony Muñoz Has High Expectations for the Bengals This Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have only won six games over the last two years, but that isn't stopping the best player in franchise history from having high expectations for the club this season.

Anthony Muñoz thinks the team should finish with double-digit wins for the first time since 2015.

"I'm looking for 10 wins. I've seen them in camp. I've seen them in a preseason game last week. I think it's time. I think it's time," Muñoz said during an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on ESPN Radio. "You look at the roster since Zac Taylor took over, very few guys left from the last regime. I think now it's time. You got your team, you got your guys. I think they're loaded with talent. Again, I think they can do some pretty good things this year. I think everyone's pretty optimistic about it, cautiously optimistic. We'll wait and see. They got a tough schedule, but again, I think they have the horses to be able to pull off a pretty good season."

Muñoz also believes that head coach Zac Taylor could be out if the team doesn't take a big leap in 2021. Listen to the entire interview below.