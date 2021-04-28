Report: Antonio Brown is Returning to Tampa Bay on a One-Year Deal

NFL News: Antonio Brown is Returning to Tampa Bay on a One-Year Deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add pieces in hopes of making another championship run. Not only are the defending Super Bowl Champions bringing back all 22 of their starters this season, but they're also re-signing wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Brown has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The 32-year-old had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Bucs last season. He also had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.
Brown always wanted to reunite with Tom Brady according to Ian Rapoport. Brady has all of his weapons from last season. Former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard also signed with Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders once again this season.
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green
Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals