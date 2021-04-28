Report: Antonio Brown is Returning to Tampa Bay on a One-Year Deal

Brown was a key piece on offense for the the Buccaneers last season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add pieces in hopes of making another championship run. Not only are the defending Super Bowl Champions bringing back all 22 of their starters this season, but they're also re-signing wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 32-year-old had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Bucs last season. He also had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.

Brown always wanted to reunite with Tom Brady according to Ian Rapoport. Brady has all of his weapons from last season. Former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard also signed with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders once again this season.

