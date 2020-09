CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Auden Tate's usage, his agents' comments, plus we're joined by 'Zim Who Dey' to talk about the first two games of the season, what's gone well and what needs to change.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!