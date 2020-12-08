Bengals WR Auden Tate Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

Auden Tate should be back in time for the start of training camp

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate underwent successful shoulder surgery this morning according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He's expected to miss 4-6 months, but should be 100% healthy in time for training camp. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery.

Tate tried to play through the torn labrum, but it became too difficult. The Bengals placed him on injured reserve last week.

"Auden is one of those guys that you've come to appreciate over my two years here. He never complains," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "He's willing to do anything it takes—special teams, offense, running game, pass game, protection. You just know he's going to be dependable. He's going to make the play when it comes to him. He's just going to do whatever you ask him to do. He's been a valuable player for us in a lot of ways. It's tough to put anybody on IR, but Auden has fought through a lot and it's just to the point where we have to put him on IR."

The third-year wide receiver had 14 receptions for 150 yards in nine games for the Bengals this season.

He finished with a season-high seven receptions for 65 yards in an upset win over Tennessee in Week 8.

The Bengals selected Tate in the seventh-round (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 28 career games.

Tate quickly became a fan favorite in Cincinnati. He had a career-high 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

Mike Thomas will take his spot has the No. 4 wide receiver on the team for the remainder of the season.

Cincinnati desperately needs their wide receivers to step up. They've scored 17 points in 10 quarters without rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

