Skip to main content

Look: Baker Mayfield Writes Letter to Cleveland Following Browns Meeting With Deshaun Watson

Is Mayfield saying goodbye to the City of Cleveland?

Is Baker Mayfield out in Cleveland? The former No. 1 overall pick wrote a letter on Tuesday following the Browns meeting with Deshaun Watson.  

Mayfield admitted he didn't know what the future held, but it certainly felt like he was saying goodbye to the City of Cleveland. 

The Browns are clearly looking at other quarterbacks, including Watson. Even if the three-time Pro Bowler doesn't end up in Cleveland, it sounds like the front office is hunting for a new signal-caller. 

Check out Mayfield's letter below. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Won't Receive Compensatory Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Here's How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

By James Rapien6 hours ago
B.J. Hill
News

Bengals Officially Sign B.J. Hill to Long-Term Contract

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Announces His Retirement

By James Rapien10 hours ago
F5FFC78F-DE38-44EA-A0E9-BE6168F21CBB
News

Browns Releasing Starting Center JC Tretter

By James Rapien10 hours ago
Sep 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) blocks against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

By James Rapien12 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots center Ted Karras (67) walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Ted Karras Raises Ceiling of Bengals' Offensive Line

By Mike Santagata13 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyzing the Bengals' Options at Tight End With C.J. Uzomah Headed to New York

By James Rapien22 hours ago