Report: Ravens 'One of Multiple Teams' Interested in Carlos Dunlap

Carlos Dunlap could be back in the AFC North

The Ravens are one of multiple teams interested in free agent pass rusher Carlos Dunlap according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Seahawks released Dunlap on Monday. They're interested in re-signing him to a more team-friendly deal, but he could go elsewhere.

Dunlap appeared in eight games for Seattle after the Seahawks acquired him in a midseason trade with the Bengals in October.

He finished with five sacks, 14 tackles (six for loss) and 14 quarterback hits over that span.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 82.5 career sacks with Cincinnati, which is one shy of Eddie Edwards' franchise record (83.5). He had one sack and 18 tackles in seven games with the Bengals before they traded him to the Seahawks.

Dunlap is one of many NFL veterans that could be switching teams in the coming weeks.

