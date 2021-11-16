Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Ravens Release Former All-Pro Running Back Le'Veon Bell

    The 29-year-old appeared in five games this season.
    CINCINNATI — The Ravens' running back shuffle continues. Baltimore released former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday. 

    "This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period and gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like and it’s a great place to be," Bell tweeted. "I appreciate Eric Decasta and John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven."

    Bell ran for 83 yards on 31 attempts (2.7 yards-per-carry) and two touchdowns in five games for the Ravens this season. He'll be subject to waivers. 

    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (17) celebrates in the end zone after scoring touchdown during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Ravens Release Former All-Pro Running Back Le'Veon Bell

    Jessie Bates, Zac Taylor
    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments About the First Half of the Season

    Jessie Bates
    Podcast: Jessie Bates' Comments, Joe Burrow and the Second Half of the Season

    Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Michael Thomas (28) and linebacker Tyrell Adams (50) combine to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Bye Week

    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    Jessie Bates on First Half of Season: 'My Mind Was on Other Things'

    Akeem Davis-Gaither
    Akeem Davis-Gaither to Undergo Surgery, Could Miss Rest of Season

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals in Rare Company in Wacky AFC Conference

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

