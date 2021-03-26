NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Ravens Pluck Top Remaining Free Agent Wide Receiver

Watkins was the best receiver left in free agency
CINCINNATI — The Ravens have their man. Baltimore has been on the hunt for wide receiver help this offseason. They found it on Friday evening. 

They're signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $6 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He only appeared in 10 regular season games for the Chiefs last year due to various injuries, but this is the type of low-risk signing that could pay off. 

The Ravens need to give Lamar Jackson more weapons to work with and the 27-year-old Watkins could be a difference maker in Baltimore. 

It's worth noting that the Bengals didn't show any interest in Watkins. He worked with Zac Taylor in Los Angeles and it seemed to be a natural fit. Cincinnati didn't even bring him in for a visit and he ultimately settled for a low cost one-year deal. 

This could be a sign that the Bengals are planning on addressing the wide receiver position in the draft, although they did express interest in Kenny Golladay last week. 

-----

