UC Bearcats Open as Underdogs to Georgia Bulldogs in Peach Bowl

Cincinnati Bearcats Open as Underdogs to Georgia Bulldogs in Peach Bowl

UC is an underdog, despite being 9-0
CINCINNATI — The undefeated University of Cincinnati Bearcats didn't get the love from the College Football Playoff Committee that they were hoping for, but they still have a big-time opponent left on their schedule. 

They'll travel to Atlanta to play the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day. 

Eighth ranked Cincinnati is 9-0 this season. They won their first American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday night, beating Tulsa 27-24. 

Georgia is 7-2. They lost to Alabama 41-24 on Oct. 17. in Tuscaloosa. Florida beat them 44-28 a few weeks later. 

The Bulldogs have won three-straight games since their loss to the Gators, including a 49-14 dismantling of No. 25 Missouri. 

UC opened as a 6.5-point underdog to Georgia in the Peach Bowl according to BetOnline

"This conference can compete with anyone in the country," Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder said after Saturday's win over Tulsa. "It doesn't matter who we're going to play. No one in this conference is going to back down from anyone. We're going to go up 11 guys versus their 11 guys and play football. Once the ball's down, we're going to go."

This is Cincinnati's first trip to the Peach Bowl. Head coach Luke Fickell is a perfect 2-0 in bowl games with the Bearcats.

This is the second time a team in the AAC has played an SEC team in the Peach Bowl.  

No. 12 Central Florida upset No. 7 Auburn 34-27 in 2008. The Knights finished a perfect 13-0 that season. 

The Bearcats hope to finish off their undefeated season with a win over a top program, much like UCF did two years ago.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) lead the Bearcats onto the field before the first quarter of the NCAA American Athletic Conference football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The Bearcats led 35-10 at halftime. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats
