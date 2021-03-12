NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Report: Bears Prepared to Go All In for Seahawks Star Quarterback Russell Wilson

The quarterback carousel continues to turn this offseason
The quarterback market continues to be one of the most interesting storylines of the offseason. 

Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff have already changed teams. Will Russell Wilson be next? 

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd believes the 32-year-old could be on the move in the near future. 

"I'm told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can't say no," Cowherd said on Friday

The Bears have the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They could offer multiple first-round picks, veteran quarterback Nick Foles and multiple players in a potential deal for Wilson. 

Seattle could be interested in linebacker Roquan Smith or star edge rusher Khalil Mack. 

The Bears desperately need a quarterback. If they can land Wilson, then they should do it and think about the rest of the roster later. 

Chicago placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Allen Robinson, so Wilson would have a No. 1 option in the passing game if the Bears were able to land him in a trade. 

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
