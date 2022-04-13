Skip to main content

Watch: Behind the Scenes Look at Bengals' Experience During Reds Opening Day

Joe Burrow threw out the first pitch on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw the Opening Day first pitch on Tuesday at Great American Ballpark ahead of the Reds' matchup against the Guardians. 

Head coach Zac Taylor was also in attendance, alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. 

Get a behind the scenes look at the experience below. Stay tuned until the end when Burrow chats with Taylor after throwing the first pitch. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day

Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility

Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum reacts after the Hawkeyes secured a first down in the second quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. 20211009 Iowavspennstate
GM Report

NFL Draft Stock Watch: Tyler Linderbaum Could Fall to Bengals at End of Round One

By James Rapien30 minutes ago
Tyler Linderbaum
GM Report

Bengals Trade Down With Tyler Linderbaum on the Board in Latest Mock Draft

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) runs a drill during Georgia's Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. News Joshua L Jones
GM Report

NFL Analyst Shares Ideal Top Two Draft Picks for Cincinnati Bengals

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Joe Burrow pep rally
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws First Pitch at Reds Opening Day

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a catch in the 1st quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 582622
News

Ja'Marr Chase Has Even Bigger Goals in Mind Following Record-Setting Rookie Season

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs the ball during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Meet With Arizona State Running Back Rachaad White Ahead of NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 12, 2022
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Let's Talk Bengals on Cincinnati's ESPN 1530

By James RapienApr 12, 2022