September 21, 2021
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Injury Ahead of Week 3 Matchup Against Bengals

The future Hall of Famer isn't 100% healthy.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury that will limit him in practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. 

"We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday

Roethlisberger has completed 45-of-72 (62.5%) passes for 483 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in two games this season. The Steelers enter Sunday's matchup with a 1-1 record. 

The star quarterback isn't the only key Pittsburgh player dealing with an injury. T.J. Watt (groin) and Diontae Johnson (knee) are also nursing injuries that could keep them from playing against the Bengals.

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
