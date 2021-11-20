Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Steelers to Activate Ben Roethlisberger, Veteran Expected to Start Against Chargers

    Pittsburgh tied Detroit without Roethlisberger in Week 10.
    Big Ben is back. 

    The Steelers are expected to activate Ben Roethlisberger from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday according to the team. 

    He will fly to Los Angeles separately, but is expected to start on Sunday night against the Chargers. 

    The Steelers tied the Lions in Week 10 without Roethlisberger. At 5-3-1, they're just a half game behind the Ravens for first place in the AFC North and a half game ahead of the Bengals (5-4). 

    Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
