NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Ben Roethlisberger's Future Uncertain Following Steelers' Loss to Browns

Will Big Ben be back in 2021?
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Ben Roethlisberger sat on the bench longer than normal on Sunday night at Heinz Field following the Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Browns. Tears filled his eyes as he reflected on the season and maybe his career. 

The 38-year-old hasn't made a decision about his future, but there's a chance he played his last game. 

“Well it’s gonna start between me and God,” Roethlisberger said after the loss. “A lot of praying. And then, you know, a lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. And, you know, I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back, if that’s the way we go. There’ll be a lot of discussions, but now’s not the time for that.”

Roethlisberger completed 47-of-68 passes for 501 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in the loss. He was off target for most of the game, but had a few solid stretches that helped his numbers and the game look more competitive than it actually was.

If Roethlisberger decides to play again next season, then the Steelers will have to make a decision about the veteran quarterback. 

Pittsburgh could release him, but they would suffer a $22.5 million cap hit. If they bring him back on his current deal, then his cap number would be $41.25 million. 

The cap could be as low as $175 million next season, so the Steelers are going to have to make some moves if they want to keep the two-time Super Bowl Champion under center. 

If Roethlisberger wants to play multiple seasons, then he could sign an extension and change his contract to free up some cap space in 2021. 

That's just one of the many big decisions hanging over the Steelers following their season-ending loss to the Browns. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) sets to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ben Roethlisberger's Future Uncertain Following Steelers' Loss to Browns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Watch: Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field after throwing an interception to Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (not pictured) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Social Media Crushes Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers Following Playoff Loss to Browns

Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pressure Mounting for Bengals Following Stellar Playoff Performances by Jackson and Mayfield

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opening Odds Released for NFL Divisional Round

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Shorthanded Browns Upset Steelers 48-37, Secure First Playoff Win Since 1994

Browns
Gameday

Watch: Browns Force Three Turnovers, Lead Steelers 28-0 After First Quarter

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady with a Spot in NFC Title Game on the Line