Should the Steelers be concerned with Ben Roethlisberger's offseason 'fitness?'

Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return to the field this season after missing most of last year with an elbow injury.

He's throwing again and the Steelers expect the 38 year old to be their starting quarterback in 2020.

Age shouldn't be a factor for Roethlisberger with players like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers playing into their late 30s or early 40s.

NFL insider Jay Glazer did bring up something during his Q & A for The Athletic that the Steelers could be worried about moving forward.

"First of all, let’s not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other," Glazer wrote when asked about Roethlisberger's training regimen. "There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer."

Glazer didn't rip the Steelers as a whole. He believes their coaching will keep them in the playoff hunt.

"What Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger have done there has been incredible," he continued. "Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I want fans of other cities to realize that. Never had a losing season since he’s been with Pittsburgh. Despite injuries and they are obviously not the most aggressive team when it comes to free agency, having Le’Veon Bell holding out, the Antonio Brown situation, it’s incredible. He’s changed coordinators, gone through offensive coaches, defensive coordinators, but the dude has never had a losing season. Don’t sleep on them ever."

Tomlin deserves plenty of praise for what he's done in Pittsburgh, especially after last season. He kept that team together when some expected them to fall apart after Roethlisberger got injured. Instead, they rallied and went 8-8.

"Fitness" has never been one of Roethlisberger's strengths. He's an amazing athlete and has great physical tools, which has allowed him to play at a high level for so long. Should the Steelers be worried about an aging quarterback that played in just two games last season due to an elbow injury?

Pittsburgh is one of the many teams that could make a push for Cam Newton in free agency. Roethlisberger has played 17 seasons in the NFL. He's coming off of a serious injury and doesn't take great care of his body.

Instead of hoping for health, the Steelers could bring in a former MVP in Newton that probably has a higher ceiling than Roethlisberger at this stage of their careers.

The AFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL. The Ravens, Browns and Bengals all improved this offseason. The Steelers are banking on Roethlisberger's return to give them a boost. It could be wishful thinking to expect a 38 year old that doesn't work out regularly to stay healthy and be a difference maker.

