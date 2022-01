Ben Roethlisberger Makes Surprising Comments Ahead of Playoff Game Against Chiefs

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't sound optimistic about Pittsburgh's chances of winning in Kansas City on Sunday night.

“We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the No. 1 team, I know they’re not the No. 1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football," Roethlisberger said. "We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun."

Does Roethlisberger truly believe the Steelers don't have a chance?

"We probably aren't supposed to be here. We're probably not a very good football team," he said. "Out of 14 teams I think are in, we're probably No. 14."

They're wild comments coming from a starting quarterback, but he's likely playing up the underdog role behind closed doors and trying to get the entire team to embrace the underdog role.

The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 according to the SI Sportsbook.

