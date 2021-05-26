Bengals Acquire Linebacker Joe Bachie on Waivers From Eagles

Bachie played for the Saints and Eagles last season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired linebacker Joe Bachie on waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday.

Philadelphia released the second-year player on Tuesday.

Bachie signed with the Saints as a college free agent in 2020. He spent most of his rookie campaign on New Orleans' practice squad, before signing with Philadelphia on Dec. 7.

He appeared in four games for the Eagles, finishing with two tackles.

The Bengals weren't the only team interested in Bachie. A few teams were "hovering" around him according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Those organizations may have put a claim in, but Cincinnati had a higher priority (5th) on the waiver wire list.

Bachie joins a young linebacker unit that includes Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt and Markus Bailey.

