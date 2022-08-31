Bengals Acquire Three Players on Waivers, Including Veteran Offensive Lineman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added three veterans to their roster on Wednesday afternoon.

They acquired tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Asiasi, 25, was primarily used as a blocker in New England. The Patriots selected him in the third round (91st overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has two receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in two seasons.

The Texans took Scharping in the second round (55th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's made 33 starts and appeared in 48 games over the past three seasons. The 26-year-old earned a 59.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021.

The Jaguars picked Tufele in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in four games as a rookie, finishing with two tackles.

Cincinnati claimed all three guys on waivers, which means they'll have to make corresponding moves to clear roster space for each veteran.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Final 53-Man Roster Projection

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok