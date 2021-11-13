Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Bengals Activate Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 Reserve List

    The veteran was placed on the list earlier this week.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve list on Saturday. 

    That means the veteran cornerback tested negative on consecutive days and isn't dealing with any symptoms. He was placed on the list on Wednesday. 

    Linebacker Markus Bailey was also placed on the list following the Bengals' Week 9 loss to the Browns. He's still on the list, but he has more time with Cincinnati on their bye week. 

    They play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 21. 

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
