Bengals activate Bledsoe and Henderson ahead of Sunday's matchup against Chargers

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins is going to miss Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a shoulder injury. He hasn't participated in any team activities since hurting his shoulder last week.

The 32-year-old has played in 96-straight regular season games and hasn't missed a contest since the 2013 season.

With Atkins out, the Bengals are promoting defensive end Amani Bledsoe from the practice squad to the active roster. This gives them another end to use against the Chargers and allows Andrew Brown to kick inside if necessary.

Veteran Mike Daniels will get the start in place of Atkins. He's in his eighth NFL season.

The Bengals also activated safety Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad. This move was expected with Shawn Williams still recovering from a calf injury. Cincinnati has 55 players on their roster for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Both Bledsoe and Henderson will likely be active against Los Angeles. They'll revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

As long as the Bengals activate eight offensive linemen, which is expected, then they'll be allowed to have 48 active players on Sunday.

Atkins and Williams are out and cornerback LeShaun Sims is doubtful, which means they'll only need to keep four other players inactive.

This is a new rule that the NFL and Players Association agreed to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It gives teams more flexibility to promote players from the practice squad if needed, without subjecting them to waivers if they don't stick on the active roster.

