Bengals Activate Fred Johnson and Margus Hunt From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Both Hunt and Johnson will be available on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated Fred Johnson and Margus Hunt from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Both players missed Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati has been shorthanded in the trenches. Getting Johnson back gives them another option at both left and right tackle.

Hunt is another veteran that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can use on all three downs.

Johnson has made three starts for the Bengals this season, including one at right tackle. Hunt joined the team last month after being released by the Saints. He doesn't have a tackle in 51 defensive snaps.

The Bengals' entire active roster is off the COVID-19/reserve list. They had multiple players on the list for the past few weeks.

Defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun and safety Travon Henderson are the only two Bengals players that are still on the list. They're both on the practice squad.

The Bengals are getting healthier. Look for Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart to be back this week against Washington. They both practiced in full on Thursday.

Johnson will likely be Hart's backup, assuming the veteran is able to return from a knee injury that has kept him out since Week 7.

Sunday will be the most healthy the Bengals have been in nearly a month. They desperately need a win against Washington. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

