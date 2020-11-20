NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Activate Fred Johnson and Margus Hunt From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Both Hunt and Johnson will be available on Sunday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated Fred Johnson and Margus Hunt from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. 

Both players missed Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. 

Cincinnati has been shorthanded in the trenches. Getting Johnson back gives them another option at both left and right tackle. 

Hunt is another veteran that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can use on all three downs. 

READ MORE: The Bengals' Coaches Got It Wrong With Carlos Dunlap

READ MORE: Andy Dalton Still Feeling Effects From COVID-19

Johnson has made three starts for the Bengals this season, including one at right tackle. Hunt joined the team last month after being released by the Saints. He doesn't have a tackle in 51 defensive snaps. 

The Bengals' entire active roster is off the COVID-19/reserve list. They had multiple players on the list for the past few weeks. 

Defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun and safety Travon Henderson are the only two Bengals players that are still on the list. They're both on the practice squad. 

The Bengals are getting healthier. Look for Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart to be back this week against Washington. They both practiced in full on Thursday. 

Johnson will likely be Hart's backup, assuming the veteran is able to return from a knee injury that has kept him out since Week 7. 

Sunday will be the most healthy the Bengals have been in nearly a month. They desperately need a win against Washington. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Fred Johnson (74) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Activate Fred Johnson and Margus Hunt From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Screen Shot 2020-11-20 at 8.01.29 AM
News

Watch: Giovani Bernard on the Bengals' Offense, How They Rebound From the Steelers Loss and Joe Mixon

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) celebrates with teammates following a fourth down sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals' Coaching Staff Got It Wrong With Carlos Dunlap

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Future, the Bengals' Injuries and a Preview of Sunday's Game in Washington

Screen Shot 2020-11-19 at 11.42.26 PM
News

Watch: Carlos Dunlap Has Game Clinching Sack for Seahawks Against Cardinals

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) chases during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick'Em: My Week 11 Picks For Every NFL Game

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Dalton Still Feeling Effects From COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) stretches in the second quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Mixon and Good News for Jonah With Washington Looming

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

It's 'Prove It' Time for Zac Taylor With Bengals Entering Critical Stretch