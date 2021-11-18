Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Bengals Activate Markus Bailey From NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List

    The second-year linebacker will play against the Raiders.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated Markus Bailey from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List on Thursday. 

    The second-year linebacker is on track to play this week against the Raiders. Look for him to have a big role on defense with Akeem Davis-Gaither out. 

    The trio of Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt and Bailey will likely get the majority of snaps at linebacker in Sunday's game. 

