Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bengals Add Wide Receiver to COVID-19 Reserve List

    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed wide receiver Mike Thomas on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Friday morning. 

    He has five receptions for 52 yards this season and is a big part of Darrin Simmons' special teams unit. 

    Look for Trenton Irwin to be active this week with Thomas likely out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Read More

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Add Wide Receiver to COVID-19 Reserve List

    just now
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks away front the huddle during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Previewing Bengals vs Ravens With the AFC North on the Line

    13 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against the Bengals

    17 hours ago
    DJ Reader
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on D.J. Reader, Hakeem Adeniji and Khalid Kareem

    17 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Ravens Don't Plan on Double Teaming Bengals Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase

    19 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) high fives fans after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Players Are Making an Impact in the Community This Holiday Season

    23 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates the sack during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Snubbed: Three Bengals That Should be Pro Bowlers

    Dec 23, 2021
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Pro Bowl? Joe Mixon Has His Eyes on Bigger Things

    Dec 23, 2021